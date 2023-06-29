Sinanan: Flood damaged cleaned quickly but 'we can't control the wind'

The damaged roof of a house in Green Acreas Road, Trou Macaque on Wednesday after a thunderstorm on Tuesday. - Anisto Alves

MINISTER of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan on Wednesday said the Government could not control the wind, when asked about house roofs being blown off plus flooding caused by bad weather across TT on Tuesday, in reply to an urgent question from the Opposition.

He also said flash flooding had occurred in limited areas and had receded quickly.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal had asked, "In light of the devastating damage and inconvenience caused by the heavy rainfall yesterday and this morning, will the minister state what urgent clearing, cleaning and drainage works will be undertaken from today to assist residents and prevent another incident of destruction and human suffering."

Sinanan said he had a formal, prepared answer but instead would give his own reply.

He queried the Moonilal's phrase "destruction and human suffering," saying "I don't know where that came from."

Sinanan said, "Yesterday we got some flash flooding. Within one hour the water receded. Yes, some debris came down and as of half an hour ago, I was in most of the areas where that happened and it is already cleaned. So I don't know where the human suffering and so ...(had come from.)

"I just want to remind the member, we are in the rainy season, and in the rainy season we must expect rain."

He said a large volume of water fell as predicted by local and international weather pattern.

"What that resulted in was some severe flash flooding in parts of the island.

"The reports that I have are that no rivers broke their bank. There was some over topping in the Diego Martin area which is normal with that volume of water.

"So in terms of the human suffering and so, I sympathise with the areas, the low-lying areas in Trinidad where we do get flooding from time to time, but the ministry will continue with its programme of desilting and improving the infrastructure in Trinidad where we can cater for the new norm brought on us by climate change, high sea level rise and the abnormal amount of rainfall that we are getting at this time."

Moonilal, in a supplemental question, referred to news reports of roofs ripped off homes, traffic jams and flood woes. He said, "Can I invite you and would you agree to read the proper answer supplied to you by the technical people of your ministry and don't ex tempo? Would you do that?"

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George ruled the question out of order.

Moonilal asked what projects would utilise an extra $167 million given to Sinanan's ministry in the mid year review for drainage and flooding?

Sinanan said the Government had nothing to do with the wind and its damage.

"Flooding activities have nothing to do with roofs being blown off but the wind and we have no control of the wind."

He said the ministry has a very aggressive ongoing drainage programme of desilting watercourses, rebuilding riverbanks, and upgrading pumps and sluice gates.

"There are several aspects. That money will be spent there."

Sinanan added, "I need to indicate to the member that flooding has to do with the volume of rainfall and the capacity of the channels.

"So as a Government we will do our part. We have no control on the new norm, the new weather pattern that is affecting the entire globe."

He said world news reports today had reported similar weather patterns internationally.

"So we will not be spared. But we need to work, all hands on deck and we must not use flood as part of the politics in TT."