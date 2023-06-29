Reggae Boyz dance around Soca Warriors in 4-1 win

Jamaica’s Joel Latibeaudiere (L) and TT’s Malcolm Shaw battle for the ball during the first half of a Concacaf Gold Cup match on Wednesday, in St. Louis. Jamaica won 4-1. - AP PHOTO

A POOR first half performance from the Soca Warriors led to a 4-1 defeat against Reggae Boyz at City Park in St Louis, Missouri on Wednesday to leave the latter staring at an early exit in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago would have entered the match with high hopes after defeating St Kitts/Nevis 3-0 in their opening match in Ft Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday.

TT head coach Angus Eve made four changes to the starting XI bringing in midfielders Malcolm Shaw and Ajani Fortune, along with defenders Aubrey David and Shannon Gomez. Captain Kevin Molino, Kaile Auvray, Triston Hodge and Ryan Telfer were left on the bench.

The Soca Warriors quickly realised that this was a much tougher assignment.

As early as the second minute, the Re ggae Boyz had a golden opportunity to take the lead. TT defender Kareem Moses gave the ball away and the ball fell to Bobby Reid who got into the 18-yard box. Reid could have squared it to a wide open team-mate, but he took a shot which went into the side netting.

Jamaica dominated possession and despite TT starting with five defenders they left wide open spaces at the back.

In the 14th minute, Jamaica opened the scoring with neat passes as Leon Bailey found Michail Antonio in the box who returned the ball back to Bailey at the top of the box.

Bailey then found a wide open Demarai Gray on the left side of the box who slotted home past TT goal-keeper Nicklas Frenderup.

In the 17th minute, Bailey made it 2-0. He chested down a through ball and finished with authority, but it was initially called offside.

However, after VAR checked the replay Bailey timed his run to perfection and the goal was awarded.

In the 30th minute, the match went from bad to worse for the Soca Warriors. Kevon Lambert won the ball and picked out Antonio who fell to the ground but still managed to evade a TT defender before finding an open Gray who converted.

TT avoided further damage for the rest of the first half preventing Jamaica from creating clear chances on goal.

Whatever Eve told his players at half-time seemed to work as TT showed more attacking intent in the opening minutes of the second half.

TT were rewarded in the 49th minute when Levi Garcia showed skill by dribbling into the box and fired a low cross picking out Andre Rampersad who flicked the ball into the net.

The goal gave TT confidence as they looked like a different outfit. TT made three changes at the break with Joevin Jones, Auvray and Hodge all showing energy on the park.

In the 57th minute, Auvray crossed the ball to Rampersad but his header sailed over the crossbar. Molino was introduced into the match for Rampersad as TT continued to battle for a comeback.

Midway through the second half Jamaica regained control of the contest, but in the 70th minute TT were awarded a penalty after Jamaica handled the ball. The decision went to VAR and it showed that Damion Lowe headed the ball away and the call was reversed.

TT did get half chances to pull another goal back as in the 76th minute a free kick was squared to Alvin Jones who fired wide from 30 yards out.

Garcia and Auvray continued looking like the players who would possibly give TT another goal as many of the attacks began through their speed and skill.

Jamaican teenager Dujuan Richards, who came on as a second-half substitute, made it 4-1 for the Reggae Boyz as his shot from 25 yards deflected off Moses and into the net giving Frenderup no chance.

TT will play US in their next match on Sunday at 7 pm TT time. TT will be desperate for a win to keep their chance alive of qualifying for the quarter-finals.