Pres San Fernando take top honours at SSCL awards

A Rio Claro West Secondary School player collects a trophy from Powergen communications manager Francois Ottley (R) during the Powergen Secondary Schools Cricket League awards ceremony, on Wednesday, at the Couva /Point Lisas Chamber Building, Couva. Rio Claro West won the 2023 girls intercol T20 title. - Lincoln Holder

Presentation College San Fernando’s historic Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) 2023 title sweep saw them capture the lion’s share of prizes at the PowerGen SSCL Awards in Couva, on Wednesday.

For the first time in SSCL history, the top three male Cricketers of the Year were selected from one school; premiership and T20 Intercol winners ‘Pres Sando’.

Outgoing Presentation form six graduates skipper Nickyle Jalim and Khaleem Mohammed joined eventual PowerGen/SSCL Cricketer of the Year awardee and teammate Riyaad Mohammed as this year’s best three players.

Mohammed (R) won the most prestigious individual award for his 466-run tally this season, which comprised of a knock of 113 and four fifties, at an impressive average of 93.20.

Khaleem was also bound for the top three with his 396-run total and 15-wicket capture, including one five-wicket haul. Captain Jalim staked his claim by snagging 18 wickets, among them a five-wicket haul, at an average of 8.94.

In the girls’ division, Barrackpore East Secondary’s Amrita Ramthal all-round performance of 142 runs and ten wickets saw her lift the Cricketer of the Year accolade.

Joining her among the top five girls were title-winners from Rio Claro Secondary Breanna Baptiste (14 wickets) and Keira Superville (145 runs), Cunupia High’s Shanaqua Chadband (147, 65 not out, average 49) and Holy Name Convent’s Jessica Davis (11 wickets, 71 runs, four times not out and average of 71).

SSCL championship division runners-up and newly promoted premiership team Princes Town West also had their astute captain Jaylan Ransome named cricketer of the year. Ransome proved a cut above the rest with 252-run tally, high score of 90 not out and nine wickets at an average of 15.22.

Joining him in the championship top five was schoolmate Ganesh Gobin (15 wickets), Tunapuna Secondary’s Jadon Simon (226 runs, high score 124 at 45.20 average and nine wickets), Trinity East’s Christian Ramkissoon (14 wickets, two five-wicket hauls) and Manzanilla Secondary’s Ishmael Ali (217 runs, high score 161, 12 wickets, one five-wicket haul).

Also promoted to the top flight was championship winners El Dorado Secondary.

‘Pres’ coach Rydell Ramsaran was adjudged best in his field for the season.

Additionally, the school’s Under-14 and Under-16 cricket teams were presented with their 2023 national titles. The U16s however, shared the trophy with Hillview College, since the final between both teams was rained off.

The only other national title was awarded to Rio Claro East (seniors).

SSCL president Nigel Maraj congratulated all teams on a successful season, his first at the helm of the league. He paid special tribute to longstanding sponsors PowerGen in their 25th year as title sponsor.

“PowerGen became SSCL’s marquee sponsor in 1996 and they have impacted more than 100,000 lives. This year more than 3000 secondary school students played cricket. Eighteen schools competed this year under SSCL.

“If we as a nation want to truly harness the talent of our young male and female athletes, then all out stakeholders must collaborate to provide opportunities for growth and development of our nation’s children,” Maraj said.

He also urged other corporate sponsors to follow in the footsteps of PowerGen to help fulfill their mandate to student-athletes.

Other dignitaries present were Ministry of Education curriculum officer Dudnath Nagessar, Ministry of Sport and Community Development director of sport and physical education Patrice Charles, Secondary Schools’ Football League president Merere Gonzales and PowerGen general manager Haydn Furlonge.

Other SSCL Awards

Players of the Round

North Championship

Rd 1 – Jeremiah Villaroel (El Do East) 5/6 vs Toco; Christian Ramkissoon (Trinity East) 5/11 vs Manzanilla; Sameer Maraj (Tunapuna) 5/15 vs QRC

Rd 2 – Joshua Cummings (QRC) 5/44 vs Toco; Zakilon Beckles (toco) 74 n.o vs QRC

Rd 3 – Renaldo Fournillier (Tunapuna) 5/35 vs El Do East; Josiah Bhim (Trinity East) 129 n.o vs QRC; Dimitri Miranda (Manzanilla) 5/29 vs Toco

Rd 4 – Jadon Simon (Tunapuna) 124 vs Manzanilla; Christian Ramkissoon (Trinity East) 5/28 vs Toco

Rd 5 – Ishmael Ali (Manzanilla) 161 & 5/10 vs QRC

Winner – El Dorado East

South Championship

Rd 1 – Christian Lall (Asja Charlieville) 5/18 vs Miracle Ministries; Ubaidullah Abdoel (Asja Sando) 64 n.o & 4/21 vs Princes Town West

Rd 2 – Ubaidullah Abdoel (Asja Sando) 73 n.o & 3/18 vs Asja Charlieville

Rd 3 – Jaylan Ransome (Princes Town West) 24 n.o & 4/12 vs St Stephen’s College

Rd 4 – Kallis Ali (Princes Town West) 6/36 vs Miracle Ministries

Rd 5 – Kallis Ali (Princes Town West) 4/21 vs Barrackpore West

Rd 6 – Zane Maraj (St Stephen’s) 146 vs Asja Charlieville; Akshay Seecharan (St Stephen’s) 144 * 4/29 vs Asja Charlieville; Matthais Bruzal (Couva East) 5/22 vs Miracle Ministries

Rd 7 – Jaylan Ransome (Princes Town West) 90 n.o & 1/36 vs Asja Charlieville; Adrian Burke (Couva East) 31 n.o & 4/26 vs Barrackpore West

Winner – Princes Town West

Premiership

Rd 1 – Zachary Siweah (Fatima) 98 & 2/20 vs Shiva Boys

Rd 2 – Rahul Ali (Naparima) 111 n.o vs Shiva Boys

Rd 3 – Chris Sadanan (St Benedict’s) 115 & 3/15 vs St Mary’s; Andrew Rambaran (Vishnu Boys) 117 & 1/16 vs Shiva Boys

Rd 4 – Riyaad Mohammed (Pres Sando) 74 vs St Mary’s

Rd 5 – Riyaad Mohammed 113 vs Shiva Boys

Rd 6 – Fareez Ali (Naparima) 101 vs St Benedict’s; Luke Ali (Pres Chaguanas) 100 vs St Mary’s

Rd 7 – Khaleem Mohammed (Pres Sando) 116 & 1/35 vs Naparima; Antonio Bachoo (Shiva Boys) 5/43 vs Pres Chaguanas

Rd 8 – Mateus Komal (Shiva Boys) 56 & 5/12 vs St Mary’s; Nickyle Jalim (Pres Sando) 5/17 vs Vishnu Boys; Riyaad Mohammed (Pres Sando) 92 vs Vishnu Boys; Rajesh Maharaj (Pres Chaguanas) 6/35 vs Fatima

Rd 9 – Andrew Rambaran (Vishnu Boys) 168 vs Hillview; Adrian Mahase (Fatima) 6/23 vs St Mary’s

Runner-up – Presentation College Chaguanas

Winner – Presentation College San Fernando