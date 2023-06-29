Mayaro women's windball T10 final – Champions crowned Champions

CHAMPIONS: Women's league and knockout winners Champions, celebrate their double victory with Matthew Pierre, community liaison coordinator, bpTT. - Courtesy CJ Communications

Champions lived up to their name by capturing the All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF) Mayaro Windball Night Cricket Competition women’s T10 knockout title against Untouchables in the final at the Mayaro Government Schools Grounds on Saturday.

Batting first, Untouchables had an aggressive start but were eventually dismissed for a paltry 36 runs from eight overs courtesy a disciplined Champions’ bowling attack.

In their turn at the crease, Champions toiled to reach the low target as Untouchables showed mettle in the outfield.

But with the scored tied at 36, with three balls remaining in the final over, Champions’ Patrice Fortune smashed a boundary to take them over the line and to the title.

The victory was their second of the campaign, having recently won the league title.

In the other fixture, a men’s exhibition T10 between league winners Caution Dominators and knockout champions Just For Kicks, the latter emerged victorious.

Choosing to bat first, Caution Dominators posted a challenging 71 for nine, with Keston McLeod scoring a quick-fire 27, and Vijay Rajkumar taking four wickets.

With a man-of-the-match performance, Rajkumar top scored with 25 runs in their chase, and led Just For Kicks to their second title this season.

In the end, Oakley Marcano fired a six to take Caution Dominators to 74 for three in just six overs.

Managed by the All Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF) and sponsored by bp Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) since 1999, this competition sees players from across Trinidad journeying to the picturesque south-eastern community to compete.

bpTT’s community liaison coordinator Matthew Pierre, “It’s always an honour to make this tournament possible, and we recognise that sport has an important part to play in social cohesion and positive guidance.

“Sport has the power to bring people together, to create a sense of belonging and to foster healthy competitive spirit. Every night in Mayaro, this tournament proved that sport has the power to change the world, one community at a time.”

Also present was Ministry of Sport and Community Development assistant director of physical education and sport Patrice Charles, Mayaro Indoor Sports Facility manager Akeela Rodriguez and TT Under-19 female cricketers Aniaya Roberts and Maria La Foucade, who also starred in the tournament.

Elated Champions’ captain, Chantal Emmanuel, celebrated her team’s double victory, “It feels amazing to win, and our team comprises home-grown talent from Rio Claro, with the right mix of experienced and youth players.

“With the high level of play from all teams, we have the confidence to enter other competitions across the country. This competition is top class, and we really must thank bpTT and All Mayaro for making it possible. Even as we celebrate this win, we’re already planning on defending our two titles next year.”

2023 bpTT- AMSF MAYARO WINDBALL NIGHT CRICKET COMPETITION RESULTS

Men’s Division

1. Caution Dominators 2. Royal Strikers 3. Oxford United

Knockout

1. Just For Kicks 2. Caution Dominators

Most Sixes – Kern Ramdeen (21) – Royal Strikers

Most Wickets – Peterson Francois (11) – Caution Dominators

Most Runs Innings – Kern Ramdeen (121) – Royal Strikers

Most Runs Total – Kern Ramdeen (184) – Royal Strikers

Best Wicket Keeper – Willis Pegus – House of Marketing Limers

Best Catch – Willis Pegus – House of Marketing Limers

Women’s Division

League

1. Champions 2. Kernahan Rising Stars 3. Untouchables

Knockout

1. Champions 2. Untouchables

Most Sixes – Maria La Foucade (10) – Kernahan Rising Stars

Most Wickets – Patrice Fortune (14) – Champions

Most Runs Innings – Maria La Foucade (69) – Kernahan Rising Stars

Most Runs Total – Maria La Foucade (146) – Kernahan Rising Stars

Best Wicket Keeper – Roxan King – Champions

Best Catch – Reneice Boyce – Kernahan Rising Stars