Man dies in early morning accident

File Photo

A 29-year-old man died on Thursday morning after crashing into a parked trailer along Bamboo Main Road.

Police reports said Brandon Khan, of Bamboo Village, St Augustine was driving a silver grey Toyota Regiusace panel van which slammed into the trailer. The accident happened around 3.53 am.

CCTV footage lasting a minute and 36 seconds showed the van heading towards the trailer and hitting it, shifting the trailer a few inches. The panel van crumpled on impact.

After crashing, the front seat passenger came out and checked on Khan. He appeared to be shaking him, before stumbling off and then running away from the scene. The footage then cuts after the man is out of the frame.