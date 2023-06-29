Four Trinidad and Tobago nationals go to Japan for waste management training

Four Trinidad and Tobago waste management professionals and public officials were picked to take part in a waste management training programme under the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation, a media release from the Japanese embassy said on Wednesday.

The eight-day programme will involve training which highlights successful models of waste management systems in Japan, including waste disposal, recycling, a site visit to a disposal facility. They will also get insight into waste business related industries and organic composting plants in Osaki Town, Kagoshima prefecture and in Tokyo.

The trainees will also get a chance to network with people in the waste management field.

Arlene K. Collis director of economic research, policy and planning in the Ministry of Public Utilities said she had high expectations for the program.

“We are hoping this visit would bring some exposure to enable us, from the policy side, to utilize as a guide for the operations to implementing projects to deliver meaningful, resourceful measures for sustainable recycling and reuse. We are really excited to be here, and we’re really looking forward to taking back lessons learned,” she said.

The release said the APIC is engaged in several development cooperation projects for the purpose of promoting and enhancing ties to the international community as well as deepening mutual understanding between Japan and its international partners.