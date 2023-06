Driving in the rain, safely

THE EDITOR: TT, we must be safe on the road in any weather. Here are some tips for driving in rainy weather:

* Turn on headlights.

* Avoid any sudden motion.

* Look out for pedestrians.

* Do not follow other vehicles too closely.

* Drive slowly.

Vehicles do not end up in hospital nor do they mix well with masala when damaged.

Road safety is our responsibility, TT.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town