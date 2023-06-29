Bassarath: TT U-19s 'best ever', ready for regional tourney

Cricketer Jacen Agard, left, collects his equipment bag, courtesy 360 Cricket, from TT U-19 team manager Kerwin John, while Justine Low, sponsorship manager of Tribe Carnival provided backpacks and helmets for the players, ahead of their trip to St Vincent for the CWI Rising Stars Regional Tournament. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team selected to participate in the upcoming CWI Rising Stars Regional Tournament has been described as the “best ever,” and was challenged to return home victorious.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath gave the vote of confidence on Monday.

He was speaking when the players, accompanied by their parents/guardians, and representatives of team sponsors, assembled at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva to collect their playing gear which will be used in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the venue for the month-long tournament.

Present also was the manager of the Under-19 team Kerwin John, the second vice-president of the TTCB, and president of the Tobago Cricket Association; and Bhoodesh Dookie, the national team coach.

“This Under-19 team is the best team ever selected to represent TT in this age group,” Bassarath said outlining the clinical preparations they have undergone.

He said the outstanding line-up started the season playing in the Pt Lisas Steel Products Ltd Under-19 Inter Zone Tournament, then went on to the Sports and Culture Fund Four-Team U-19 Cup, culminating in the Price Club North-South Classic.

Several of the current players also participated in the Premiership II (South Zone) competition gaining valuable experience among seniors in two-day, red-ball cricket and 50-overs competition.

The Under-19s also qualified for the Premiership II Final in the TTCB/Paria Fuel T20 Festival and won the runners-up cheque for $20,000.

Bassarath said the preparation would have continued under coach Dookie with training sessions and trial matches to ensure they were all fit and ready for the overseas assignment against their regional counterparts.

“You have a lot resting on your shoulders. Most of you would have played in the 2022 Regional West Indies Tournament, and the TTCB and the public expect nothing less than you bringing back the two trophies at stake in the tournament.

“You have the ability and you all can match any other West Indian player at this age anywhere in the Caribbean. So you will have no reason not to bring back those two trophies, and we will not accept anything less,” Bassarath said.

The new Cricket West Indies vice president acknowledged that it is a lot of pressure to carry the weight of expectation but the players must be aware of the effort, time, energy, and resources expended by the TTCB, since last year.

He urged the U-19s to travel as a team and maintain the same spirit since only 11 players will be selected to play in any matches, leaving three on the bench.

Bassarath said the responsibility of team selection lies with the manager, coach, and the team captain, and he warned against outside interference which could distract from the focus and unity in the squad.

He said preferential treatment of any player will not be tolerated and should be brought to his attention since as TTCB president, he has the responsibility to ensure every child receives equal treatment.

Bassarath expressed his appreciation on behalf of the TTCB to all the generous donors who provided the equipment bags, backpacks, helmets, and accessories for the entire squad.

Those who facilitated the donation were live-streaming agency 360 Cricket (equipment bags); Tribe Carnival Productions (helmets and backpacks), Seenath’s Auto Supplies (sweaters), and Value Optical (hats).

“The TTCB would not have been able to provide everything for the young men. We are appreciative of the efforts the parents and companies have also made to provide the equipment the boys need,” Bassarath said.

TT Under-19 Squad: Joshua Davis (captain), Justin Jagessar (Vice-captain). Kyle Ramdoo, Kyle Kissoondath, Rajeev Ramnath, Nick Ramlal, Fareez Ali, Vasant Singh, Olando James, Jacen Agard, Liam Mamchan, Ronillester Perreira, Abdur- Rahman Juman, Andrew Rambaran. Kerwin John (manager), Bhoodesh Dookie (coach).