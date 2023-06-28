Venezuelan musicians start children's orchestra in Trinidad

Singing teacher Laura Viera teaches her students the tones of the voice. - Grevic Alvarado

A group of Venezuelan musicians have begun classes with the aim of creating what will be called the Santa Cecilia Children's Symphony Orchestra.

They want to promote the art of music among low-income children.

More than 60 children, both migrants and locals, are studying music from scratch.

Three months ago, Venezuelan musicians Jesús Beltrán Acosta and Jeremías May Marcano decided to make their dream come true: start a children's orchestra so migrant children could learn.

Trinidadian Masham Thompson joined them, and since then the orchestra has been growing.

Beltran Acosta said, “We had the idea well defined. We Venezuelans love music, and in our country, the system of children's and youth orchestras is very important. We want to start an orchestra in Trinidad and Tobago.”

They invited friends, and little by little, interested parents began to call.

“The reception was so good we didn't know where to start the classes,” he said.

They contacted locals Catherine and Clayde George, who own a space with gardens near the Diego Martin Main Road.

May Marcano said, “Catherine and Clayde were very receptive from the beginning and immediately allowed us to use their spaces for the children to start music classes.”

Boys and girls aged four-20 joined, and teachers and tutors also arrived.

In addition to Beltrán Acosta and May Marcano, Venezuelan teachers Elid Aguilera, Maurilis Lezama, Laura Viera, Antonio Henrique, Danny Luces and Victor Alfonzo are part of the team today. Trinidadian teachers Ariana Osman and Clayde George also joined.

Among the tutors are Lorena Álvarez and Emili and Angela Matute.

The children are studying violin, cello, viola, cuatro, recorders, transverse flute, clarinets, oboe and percussion. They also have singing classes.

They rehearse on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings.

Beltran Acosta said they have received donations of 15 recorders, three violins, a viola, a cello, ten music stands from various organisations and two violins from the Palm Foundation.

Some parents have also bought instruments for their children.

“It is an effort of all. Parents, teachers, students, and collaborators have contributed their grain of sand so the school achieves its objective: to be a children's and youth orchestra,” said May Marcano.

“So far we have 37 girls and 23 boys,” said Beltran Acosta.

Among the students, several Trinidadians stand out: Joshua Oliver, Ada la Platte, Massiel Padia, Jerome Pyle, Geremias Oliver and Odry Sala Holder.

The organisers want to take the music school to various places in TT so children from elsewhere can learn and join the orchestra.

“We are looking for spaces in various towns. There are people who want to collaborate because they are learning about the proposal and they see that it is a wonderful idea for the youth of TT and Venezuela to be encouraged to study music and be part of great orchestras worldwide in the future,” said Beltrán Acosta.

Anyone interested can contact the organisers at 766-3121.