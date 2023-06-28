Sagicor donates books to school

Sagicor unit manager Joanne Baptiste, right, and advisor Kim Rampersad, present Magdalene Ali, centre, the principal of the Piparo Presbyterian School, with some of the donated books. PHOTO COURTESY SAGICOR -

INSURANCE provider Sagicor recently donated leisure reading books to its Adopt-A-School partner Piparo Presbyterian school, as part of its continued support of the staff and teachers.

This is in addition to the other projects that Sagicor has completed over the academic year, including the paving of the school yard, a motivational/vision boarding session, health checks and sponsorship of the school’s sports day.

Sagicor’s Adopt-A-School programme is underpinned by four key pillars: physical environment, health, developmental and educational programmes and safety and will involve support in various forms including upgrades to the schools’ facilities, support of various school initiatives and overall outreach.