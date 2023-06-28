New procurement regulator appointed

Beverly Khan

Beverly Khan has been appointed Procurement Regulator according to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015. Her appointment took effect on Wednesday, as announced by the Office of the President in a release.

Khan has over 30 years of experience in the public service and has a deep knowledge of and hands-on experience in all aspects of public procurement, the release said.

Khan is also a former acting deputy permanent secretary and acting permanent secretary at the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The release added that Khan has built up formidable public procurement experience which includes the preparation of scopes of work and terms of reference in the public sector, evaluation of public-sector tenders, analysis and selection of procurement methods in the public sector, providing oversight of public-sector procurement processes, project management and contract administration in the public sector and in other areas of procurement planning, coordination and control.

It said Khan therefore possesses a keen insight into the issues and challenges relating to public procurement.

The Office of the President wished the Procurement Regulator, the board and the Office of Procurement Regulation success in their endeavours.