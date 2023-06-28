Nalis’ PAC Lab celebrates 10 yrs with activities

The National Library - NALIS, Port of Spain - JEFF K MAYERS

The National Library and Information System Authority’s (NALIS) Preservation and Conservation (PAC) Laboratory will mark its tenth anniversary with the hosting of workshops, webinars and preservation clinics and other events.

These activities, which continue to July 28, are intended to provide the public with information and techniques needed to protect and prolong the existence of their own precious family heirlooms, while celebrating the PAC Lab’s success in preserving countless library materials and historical collections, a media release said.

The Heirloom Preservation Clinic will provide free, one-on-one, expert advice to the public on techniques to preserve items such as postcards, diaries, family Bibles, certificates and photographs.

The clinics will be held at public libraries throughout the Nalis system: Mt Hope/Mt Lambert Community Library on June 30; Sangre Grande Public Library on July 4; St Helena Public Library –July 8; Princes Town – July 11; Barataria Community Library, July 14; Point Fortin Public Library, July 18; Maloney Public Library, July 21; and Couva Public Library on July 25. All sessions will run from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Three preservation workshops will be held on June 29, July 6 and 13, at the first floor Seminar Room, National Library. Methods for salvaging water-soaked, paper-based records and materials will be the highlight of the workshop titled When disaster strikes: Emergency Salvage of Water-Damaged Family Heirlooms on June 29, 9 am-3 pm.

The workshop titled Paste Paper & Japanese Style Bookbinding is on July 6 from 9 am-3 pm introduces participants to a technique of making decorative papers using paste and acrylic paints. Participants will also use their newly created paste paper to make a Japanese-style book. At the third workshop, SOS Save Our Stuff!: Introduction to the Care and Repair of Books and Documents on July 13, 9 am-3 pm participants will learn the basics of book and document repair, so they can save precious items from further damage, the release said.

Season Three of the Preservation Webinar series will feature three new virtual offerings for the anniversary celebration. On July 05, in Building & Organising Your Family Archives, participants will learn the key steps of gathering and organising family records so they can be accessible from generation to generation.

On July 19, in Protecting Textiles: Disaster Preparedness for Heritage Collections, two conservation experts from The British Library will highlight methods of protecting textile collections from disasters. On July 26, in Top Ten Tips for Water Disasters, PAC Laboratory Staff provides ten pivotal tips for disaster preparedness, salvage and recovery of collections.

The PAC Lab, which was officially commissioned on July 8, 2013, helps Nalis fulfil its role as the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions’ Preservation and Conservation Regional Centre for the English-speaking Caribbean. The Lab’s core duty is to work with the Heritage Library Division in achieving its mandate to acquire, promote and preserve national heritage material.

Additionally, they advise public and private organisations on the care of their collections and artifacts.

More info

Pre-register for any of the activities @ www.nalis.gov.tt or 624-4466 ext 2038 or e-mail Danielle.Fraser@nalis.gov.tt or PublicRelationsandMarketing@nalis.gov.tt.