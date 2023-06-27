What woeful West Indies

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran plays a shot against The Netherlands during the ICC World Cup Qualifier match, on Monday, at the Takashinga Sports Club, in Harare, Zimbabwe. - ICC

THE EDITOR: On Monday I watched the worst performance by a West Indies cricket team in a very long time. That is saying a lot.

The team put itself out of qualifying for the final two positions in the 2023 Cricket World Cup when the Netherlands defeated the woeful Windies in a cracker of a game.

There was no mental fortitude or self-belief exhibited by the West Indies.

I have questioned over the years why Dr Rudi Webster is not a part of the mental conditioning of the team.

It is clear that this team is not up to the required standard and massive changes must be made. There are players on the fringe who, if given the chance, will show more courage and heart. It is time to bring them in and release those who cannot perform at the highest level.

New coach Darren Sammy was not part of the selection process and had to work with what he was given. Unfortunately, as happens in sport, when the team does not do well, the coach has to go.

Maybe he might be given a chance to show what he can do with the Test team in the upcoming series against India.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope