Unidentified man found murdered in Champs Fleurs

File photo -

THE body of a man of African descent was found in a river next to the Unilever compound in Champs Fleurs on Tuesday morning.

Police from the St Joseph station reported that sometime around 5.30 am, passersby saw the man face down in the drain and contacted them.

The man, who had his hair plaited, was wearing a black jersey, blue jeans, and black-and-white slippers. He appeared to be in his late 20s to mid 30s, police said.

He had been shot multiple times.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the St Joseph Police Station at 622-4038.