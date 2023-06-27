UNHCR commends government's work on refugee policy

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - Grevic Alvarado

THE UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has commended the government for working towards a national refugee policy. It also reiterated its willingness to assist the government.

At a Senate sitting on Monday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said the government is reviewing the national policy for refugees and asylum seekers created in 2014, as it is "sufficiently problematic."

He could not say when a new policy is likely to be implemented but said it will require the support of all stakeholders.

He said the review is being done "with the intention of formulating a model that will best suit our circumstances considering contemporary migration trends and best practices."

Asked for a comment, the UNHCR told Newsday it commends government's efforts, adding, "UNHCR reiterates its offer of support to the TT government as it reviews, develops and implements its national asylum systems to ensure the protection of refugees in a fair and efficient manner. This includes improving access to asylum, refugee status determination and rights.

"UNHCR will continue to partner with the government and offer technical support, training, and capacity building prior to gradually handing over registration and refugee status-determination activities.”