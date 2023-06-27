Trou Macaque residents lose belongings after roof blows off apartment building

Galvanise sheets hang off a roof after strong winds caused damage to a house at Agard Lane, Belmont. - ROGER JACOB

Managing director of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) Jayselle McFarlane, along with councillor for the Success/Trou Macaque area Adanna Griffith-Gordon, is currently assisting residents of Trou Macaque after the roof of an apartment complex blew off.

The incident took place at about 1.30 pm. Newsday was told affected residents were on location trying to salvage whatever they could from their apartments as the rain beat down on their exposed homes.

While the residents are being assisted, some are unable to get home, as a tree fell, blocking access. The fallen tree at Pashley Street was being removed when Newsday contacted Griffith-Gordon.

Also, strong winds blew off the roof of a house at Agard Lane in Belmont.

Newsday will update the story as more information becomes available.