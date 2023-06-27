Sport Ministry: Relay members got $750,000k each

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe - Angelo Marcelle/Newsday File Photo

THE Ministry of Sport and Community Development has acknowledged the concerns of the 2008 Olympic TT men's 4x100-metre relay team about rewards and incentives. The team's silver medal at those Games was upgraded to gold in 2022.

The 2008 Olympic team was awarded the gold medal 14 years after the games were held in Beijing, China after one of the athletes on the first-placed Jamaican team tested positive for a banned substance.

In a Zoom media conference on Monday, the 4x100m relay team felt they were not appreciated for their effort.

A Ministry of Sport media release on Tuesday said in the absence of a policy for rewards and recognition, each member of the team received $500,000 cash and $250,000 in Unit Trust units for their sporting accomplishments in 2008. In addition, the Government recognised this outstanding achievement by conferring the honour of Chaconia Medal Gold on each member of the relay team.

Under the National Incentives and Rewards Framework, which was developed in 2018 in consultation with athletes and their national governing bodies, individual athletes are rewarded $1 million for gold medals, $500,000 for silver medals, and $250,000 for bronze medals at the Olympic Games.

According to the policy, TT athletic teams are awarded $500,000 for gold medals, $250,000 for silver medals and $125,000 for bronze medals.

The ministry's statement noted the members of the 2008 relay team received a total of $750,000 each for their silver medal achievement in 2008. This is more than the $500,000 reward currently obtained under the approved National Incentives and Rewards Framework.

The National Incentives and Rewards Framework was created as a structured policy for awarding national athletes who have won medals at specific major regional and international competitions. Although the policy was implemented in 2018, athletes who had medalled between 2015-2017 were also rewarded. From time to time, this policy has been revised and expanded to include the Central American and Caribbean Games in 2018, the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, and the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2022.

Responding to the relay men in the Senate on Monday, Cudjoe acknowledged meeting two of the athletes last year.

Cudjoe said what is being offered to relay gold medallists now is less than what they would have received in 2008.

Cudjoe said, "There was a proposal made that we pay them a stipend for the rest of their life. I must say that in these economic times, that is something that is challenging to do.”

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development intends to begin consultations in preparation for the review of the National Policy on Sport during the next year. This will provide an opportunity for athletes, national governing bodies and other relevant stakeholders to contribute to the process.

“As the Sports Company of TT prepares to roll out the Ministry’s Sport in Schools programme during the upcoming school year we look forward to working hand in hand with our star athletes to promote sport for all and advance a culture of excellence.”