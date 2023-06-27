Scotia Foundation, Cancer Society team up in education drive: Youths must know of vape dangers

TTCS representatives Sherma Mills, left, the clinic manager and education lead, and the society's chairman Dr Asante Le Blanc during the Can’t Fool Me Symposium held at Shaw Park, Tobago. -

THE Scotiabank Foundation and the Cancer Society are collaborating in an initiative aimed at educating youths on the harmful effects of vaping and smoking.

Over the past three years, according to a press release, Scotiabank and the Cancer Society (TTCS) have been working together on the Can't Fool Me Campaign, which is geared towards educating youth and their parents on the health effects and dangers associated with smoking and vaping.

The initiative previously took a purely online format, particularly via social media, a result of the pandemic but this year, in-person youth symposia were held in north and south Trinidad as well as in Tobago.

Students, ages 12-17 from various schools attended the engaging and interactive sessions where the Can’t Fool Me Campaign was used to communicate the dangers of smoking and vaping through videos, discussions, and a Q&A segment.

At the end of each symposium, students were invited to make short presentations on what they learnt.

Dr Asante Le Blanc, chairman of the society, underscored the significant impact of the partnership with the foundation.

“For the past few years, we at the TTCS have had the privilege of being a part of this remarkable coalition, a collective force united to combat tobacco use and create a healthier, smoke-free world.

"Through our partnership, we initiated a multifaceted anti-tobacco campaign encompassing prevention and cessation strategies.

"We focused on raising awareness about the detrimental health effects of tobacco, targeting different age groups through educational programmes, public service announcements, and community outreach initiatives,” Le Blanc said.

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director of Scotiabank, said, “We’re proud to continue to work with the TTCS, expanding our focus to include this initiative with the aim of better health for our young people.

"Education is key and this effort with the TTCS really reaches the youth in an effective way and encourages them to take note of the harmful effects of smoking and vaping and share the message with their friends and families.”

Information shared during the symposia included the addictive nature of nicotine; debunking the myth that vaping cartridges do not contain nicotine and; highlighting that while vaping seems “cool” nicotine is harmful, especially to adolescents.

For more info on the Scotiabank Foundation-sponsored Can’t Fool Me Campaign, please visit www.cancertt.com