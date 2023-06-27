Premier League Knock-out Cup kicks off

THE TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) will launch the Knock-out Cup which begins with a preliminary round on Wednesday and concludes with the final on July 15.

The competition will involve clubs from the TTPFL tier one and tier two.

Five matches will be played in the preliminary round involving the five lowest ranked tier one clubs versus the five lowest ranked tier two clubs as per TTPFL standings last Monday.

The five winners of the preliminary round will join the five highest ranked tier one clubs and the six highest ranked tier two clubs as per the TTPFL standings last Monday. Those teams will be entered into the round of 16 random draw which will be held on Thursday. The Round of 16 matches will be played on Saturday.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on July 4 and 7 respectively.

Wednesday Preliminary Round Fixtures:

San Juan Jabloteh vs TT Defence Force FC II, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Central FC vs Guaya United, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 7 pm

Heritage Petroleum Pt Fortin Civic vs Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd, Mahaica Sports Complex, Pt Fortin, 6 pm

Prison Service FC vs Matura Reunited, YTC Grounds, Arouca, 5 pm

Cunupia FC vs Bethel United SC, To be determined