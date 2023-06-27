NiQuan: Measures in place to prevent repeat of fatal 'incident'

NIQUAN Energy Trinidad Ltd says it has already "implemented enhancements and measures" to remove hazards linked to the injury of Massy Energy worker Allan Lane Ramkissoon, who later died.

It says the safety of its employees and contractors is its "number one priority."

Ramkissoon was severely injured during a fire on June 15 and died while being treated in Colombia on June 18.

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA), the Energy Ministry and NiQuan have since launched investigations.

OSHA has also since shut down operations at the plant.

This was the second major incident at the plant since it opened in December 2020. In April 2021, its hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup, which led to an explosion. No one was injured.

In a release on Tuesday, NiQuan said Ramkissoon was injured during permitted-to-work preparations for routine planned maintenance work.

It added that the plant was not running at the time, with the exception of producing steam.

"NiQuan ceased all work permits for the plant in recognition of the unfortunate fatality and also to allow a period for the maintenance engineering and plant operations teams, along with all other staff and contractors to grieve, regroup, attend EAP (employee assistance programme) sessions and be fully fit for resumption of plant operations."

It said the company had engaged an external, independent root-cause analysis expert, Edward Brathwaite, the director and principal consultant at Incredible Safety Services Ltd. It said this is being done in collaboration with Massy.

The company then quoted OSHA's prohibition notice, which it received on June 21.

OSHA said Ramkissoon was injured around 12.55 am on June 15.

"A suitable safe system of work was not employed for the works that was, so far as is reasonably practicable, safe and without risks to health.

"I am of the opinion that if these works were allowed to continue without reviewing the systems of work being utilised and ensuring the implementation of suitable measures to prevent recurrences of this nature, persons will be exposed to the risk of serious bodily injury or death," the notice said.

OSHA told NiQuan all activities associated with the reworks line (purging and steaming) are prohibited "until the existing danger is removed and you have complied with the OSH Act."

NiQuan said it has already reviewed the systems of work and "has already implemented the enhancements and measures which will prevent recurrence of an incident of this nature."

It added that it is working with the Energy Ministry with its own investigation.

An acting inspector visited both Massy Energy and NiQuan to ensure the incident was not part of any criminal act.

"(The June 15 incident) occurred when the plant was out of production resulting from a permit to work for preparatory works of purging and cleaning the piping prior to implementing a management of change in preparation for certain piping modification to increase production efficiencies, and is not related to the incident which occurred on the April 7, 2021.

"Following the first incident which occurred during the initial startup and commissioning of the plant, the company conducted a full Hazard and Operability study (HAZOP) of the plant and implemented, all of the changes identified in the HAZOP before restart of the plant.

"All OSHA, ministry and independent root cause analysis Report recommendations were also fully implemented, and on a step-by-step basis were independently verified and recommended for approval by the certified verification agent acting as the agent of the ministry."

NiQuan said the investigation into the June 15 incident is still under way, adding that it "operates in accordance with the highest local and international industry best practices and standards of safety.

"We are openly and transparently co-operating with the regulatory bodies conducting investigations.

"We only employ companies and individuals who also adhere to the same health and safety philosophy and practices as this is our corporate and overall health and safety culture, commitment, and contractual mandate. Our commitment to our community and stakeholders is to investigate fully and apply appropriate measures to secure that this does not occur again."

It said it remains committed to safety and longevity of commercial operations in TT.

"NiQuan's number one priority is the safety of its employees, contractors, and community.

At this time, while NiQuan has already implemented enhancements and measures to remove any hazard associated with the activity which resulted in the second incident, we must all allow the regulatory bodies and independent root cause analysis expert to complete their investigations," he said.