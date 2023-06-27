Mitchell: NCC deputy chair got no 'special fees' for Dimanche Gras

Davlin Thomas, the NCC deputy chairman and producer of Dimache Gras, left, and NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters in 2020. -

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says there is no conflict of interest in NCC (National Carnival Commission) deputy chairman Davlin Thomas also being the CEO of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).

He also sought to make it clear that Thomas got no "special fees" for his NCC duties.

Mitchell was responding to a question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

Mark asked if Thomas produced Dimanche Gras 2023, which Mitchell said is accurate.

Mark then asked if Thomas was paid any "special fees," to which Mitchell said no.

Mark asked if there was a conflict of interest, as Thomas holds two major titles.

Mitchell said, "No. The NCRHA deals with medical issues, the NCC deals with Carnival."