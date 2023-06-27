Keep Carnival Museum going

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the Tribe Carnival group and its masqueraders on presenting such a generous financial donation of $60K to the Carnival Museum located in the old Penny Bank at the corner of Charlotte and Duke Streets in Port of Spain. Kudos to Rosalind Gabriel, vice president of the TT Carnival Bands Association.

Let's hope the other Carnival event promoters and all the Carnival bands can also make contributions to this museum. Let's keep the museum running and well maintained with everything. Like the old saying, "you take a little, you give a little."

Perhaps the museum can open a bank account to which other willing people in the general public can also make contributions. Everyone loves Carnival.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

Morvant