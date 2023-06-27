Hope defends decisions in loss to Netherlands

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder -

WEST Indies One-Day International captain Shai Hope defended the decisions he made at the end of match following an embarrassing defeat to the Netherlands at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe on Monday.

West Indies lost in a dramatic Super Over to the Netherlands, considered by many a minnow in world cricket.

West Indies scored a massive 374/6 in 50 overs, before Netherlands responded with 374/9. It meant the match had to be decided in a Super Over. Netherlands posted 30 without loss in the Super Over and in response West Indies could only muster 8/2 in response.

Netherlands are an ICC associate member along with other countries where cricket is still developing.

Surprisingly, only three journalists, including this one, logged into Zoom to interview Hope on Tuesday. At times there are 20 journalists from around the region and the world participating in the media sessions.

Reflecting on the defeat, Hope said, “Certainly there is going to be a lot of pain and hurt in the dressing room, but we know that there is still always a chance to move to the next step. So we are always talking about communicating amongst each other, and the main thing right now is to get the guys uplifted as much as possible to make sure we get the best result going into the next game.”

West Indies still have a chance to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India from October 5-November 19, but it will be a tough task now after losing to the Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

The West Indies catching has been below par during the qualifiers, as the team has dropped many catches.

West Indies seemed set for the win, as Netherlands needed 30 runs off the last two overs chasing 375. Off-spinner Roston Chase conceded 21 runs in the 49th over, before the ball was handed to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for the final over.

Joseph was expensive during the match, but has been the best death bowler for West Indies in recent months, executing on his yorkers and his variations. He held his own in the final over, conceding just eight runs and grabbing two wickets to force a Super Over.

Fast bowler Jason Holder was the most economical West Indies bowler during the match, but his Super Over went for 30 runs as he conceded three fours and three sixes.

Hope is not regretting the decisions he made, saying he thought it was best for the team.

“As you just rightfully said, hindsight is the best sight, because Jason Holder could have bowled the best Super Over, he could have bowled a maiden and we won the game.

"We have to look way before that. We can’t pinpoint a Super Over for the reason why we lost the game. We have to look at all the factors leading up to that Super Over.

"Anyone who I throw the ball to, they are always going to give me 110 per cent, and the general consensus was that Jason said he was the man. We backed him and it just did not turn out, unfortunately for us this time.”

Hope said the team understands the rich and proud legacy of West Indies cricket and is giving their all in an effort to make the region proud.

Asked about the disappointment in the region, Hope said, “Firstly, that is completely understandable, but one thing I can guarantee is that you guys can never be as deflated as us…

"The only thing I could ask for is for you guys...to continue supporting us. We are certainly trying to put our best out there regardless of what is happening. Results will not always go our way, but definitely we need to find ways to turn things around quickly.”

He said the team is trying to create their own memories.

“We have a huge legacy behind us and we know that, but we have to create our own legacy as well, and make sure, whatever we do, that we represent the people of the West Indies proudly."