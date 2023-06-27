Gary teams up with UNC, MND: PNM will lose local government election

Political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith and other party officials with candidates for the upcoming local government elections, Queen's Park Cricket Club, Queen's Park Oval, Woodbrook on June 26. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

POLITICAL leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith says he is sending a strong message to the Prime Minister that the PNM is going to lose the local government elections. As the party presented its 31 candidates, he scoffed at the “comedy” of the PNM’s plans for local government reform.

Griffith was speaking at a political meeting at the Queen’s Park Oval on Monday afternoon.

He confirmed to Newsday that the NTA has formed a coalition with the UNC and the MND (Movement for National Development) to contest the elections.

The NTA has candidates across the Diego Martin, Tunapuna/Piarco and San Juan/Laventille regional corporations, as well as the Point Fortin Borough Corporation and the Port of Spain City Corporation.

Griffith said his candidates remind him of a West Indies cricket team from the ‘80s, as they are “a powerful batting lineup of independent thinkers and powerful individuals in their own right.”

He urged the candidates to show the country what politics was truly about and to do their best to inspire others to join the field.

He promised to work alongside them, saying unlike some leaders, he does not run a dictatorship.He urged smaller parties to come on board, as it was their opportunity to unite TT.

Griffith, a former police commissioner, said over this government’s eight years in office, it had done nothing for national security and was clueless on how to reduce crime.

“I intend to make TT safe again,” he said, adding that he would use the same principles to focus on health, education, sports and the economy.

“Come with us, not to work under us, work for us, but to be at our side.”

He said putting country first was crucial and what true patriotism is about. With the combined membership and votes, Griffith said he believes Rowley is “mortified of (sic) what is happening.

“That is why he said I was his biggest mistake: he knew what was coming down.”

Last year, Dr Rowley said appointing Griffith commissioner of police was his biggest mistake.

Griffith said over 80 countries have had governments formed from coalitions, which means they work.

“I am in it to win it. I play to win.” He said whenever coalitions were formed, the PNM lost, and this time would not be any different.

He thanked Rowley, saying his arrogance has been “the catalyst to cause the unification of all parties against you.

“Your own arrogance is going to cause the downfall of your own government.”

He then told Rowley: “Your biggest mistake is now going to be your biggest headache.”

Griffith served as national security minister under the People’s Partnership government, and MND leader Garvin Nicholas served as attorney general.

CANDIDATES:

Diego Martin

Salim Unison Wesley George – Belle Vue/Boissiere

Denesha Nakeia Smith – Chaguaramas

Gervais Nathaniel – Moka/Boissiere No 2

Omar Jeffery – St Lucien/Cameron Hill

Kendell Fletcher – Covigne/Rich Plain

Rocky Mars – Diamond Vale

Keron Nathaniel Cummings – Morne Coco/Alyce Glen

Russel Chan – Petit Valley/Cocorite

Tunapuna

Collin Ramsawak – Macoya/Trincity

Nicolette Nichols – Mausica/Maloney

Nicoleen Taylor Chin Chimee – La Florissante/Lopinot

Dwayne Lambert – Bon Air/Arouca/Cane Farm

Arima

Fahima Oliver – Calvary

Joel Fernandez –Malabar South

San Juan/Laventille

Shantel Alexander – Caledonia/Upper Malick

Tim Teemal – Morvant

Aaliyah Marisha Montrose – Succes /Trou Macaque

Kevin Dodds – San Juan West

Kenrick Preudhomme –St Ann's/Cascade/Mon Repos West

Jason Reece Roper – Maracas Bay/Santa Cruz/La Fillette

Point Fortin

Remington Clarkson – Cap-de-Ville Fanny Village

Keith Herbert – Eygpt

Keon Tavlor – Hollywood

Nissi Figaro – Newlands/Mahaica

Scott Brown – Techier/Guapo

Port of Spain

Richard Thomas – St James East

Racia Bethel Frederick – Woodbrook

Andrea Vanessa Belasco – Southern Port of Spain

Maura Renee Martin – St James West

Gail Castanada – St Ann's River South

Kenny Lee – St Ann's River Central