Eve eyes victory over Reggae Boyz in Gold Cup

Trinidad and Tobago defender Triston Hodge jumps on teammate Ajani Fortune after Fortune scored vs St Kitts during a CONCACAF Gold Cup match, Sunday, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. - AP

Soca Warriors coach Angus Eve is eyeing three points against the Reggae Boyz in Wednesday's "Caribbean derby" in Group A of the Concacaf Gold Cup, at City Park, St Louis, Missouri. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

A victory for TT, after their opening 3-0 win vs St Kitts, will be enough for Eve's men to qualify for the quarter-finals, with one match to play. Prior to the tournament, Eve said TT had a "good chance" of reaching the knock-out stage.

However, Jamaica will be desperate to get their first win of the tournament, after drawing with USA 1-1 in the Gold Cup opener.

At Tuesday's media conference, Eve said the "intensity and preparations have been really good," and he is looking forward to the match. He said all players are fit and available.

"We wanna win the game. We came in the tournament with the mindset that we wanna go to the second phase, which is coming out the group," he said.

Eve dismissed any relevance of the two friendlies against the Reggae Boyz in Jamaica earlier this year, which saw TT win 1-0 and draw the second fixture 0-0.

The former national skipper said the composition of the Jamaica Gold Cup team is quite different from the friendlies, with both teams previously fielding primarily local-based players.

"The likes of Michail Antonio (West Ham), Demarai Gray (Everton), Bobby Reid (Fulham), (Ethan) Pinnock (Brentford), they wouldn't have been in that (Jamaica) squad at that time."

Eve said TT is hoping to get its football back on track, after internal troubles with the TT Football Association falling under control of the FIFA normalisation committee and the lack of a domestic professional league for three years during the pandemic.

"We continue to build. We've qualified for two back-to-back Gold Cups proper. We're back on the right track; this is another step in the right direction. The end game is to qualify for World Cup 2026. It's in our region (US, Canada and Mexico) and we want to put our best foot forward and be there again."

France-born TT midfielder Kaile Auvray, 19, who has enjoyed a bright start since making his debut this year said he is happy to be part of the TT squad and learning from the veterans.

"It means a lot. It's truly a privilege to be here at such a young age and to be able to learn from certain veterans like Kevin Molino, Joevin Jones, to be able to acquire that experience."