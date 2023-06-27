Educational standards are falling

THE EDITOR: The issue of low teacher salaries and the impact on the quality of education in government schools can be attributed to multiple factors.

First and foremost, the responsibility lies with the Government and the Ministry of Education for not recognising the importance of adequately compensating teachers. By failing to provide competitive salaries, the ministry discourages talented individuals from entering or returning to the teaching profession.

Furthermore, the low pass marks in exams across schools indicate a systemic problem in the education system. This issue can be attributed to a combination of factors, such as outdated curriculum, inadequate resources, lack of teacher training and support, and limited access to quality educational materials.

All these factors contribute to a culture of mediocrity where teachers may feel demotivated and students are not adequately challenged to reach higher standards.

To address this situation, the ministry should prioritise raising the bar by implementing comprehensive reforms. These must include revising the curriculum to be more relevant and engaging, providing ongoing professional development for teachers, ensuring access to modern teaching resources and, crucially, increasing teacher salaries to attract and retain qualified educators.

By doing so the ministry can create a positive environment that encourages talented teachers to return to the profession and fosters a higher level of education for all students.

