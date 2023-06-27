Dylan Carter, Nigel Paul cop gold, bronze at CAC Games

Swimmer Dylan Carter and boxer Nigel Paul added to Trinidad and Tobago’s medal tally at the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in San Salvador, El Salvador.

On Tuesday, Carter claimed his second gold medal at the games, winning the men’s 50-metre butterfly A final in 23.32 seconds. Mikel Schreuders of Aruba claimed silver in 23.90 and Mexican Andres Dupont copped bronze in 24.19.

In the B final, TT’s Zarek Wilson was third in 25.21.

On Monday night, Paul got a bronze medal after losing in the semi-finals of the men’s +92kg category. Paul was hoping to advance to the gold medal bout, but lost to Fernando Arzola in the semi-finals 5-0 as all judges ruled in the Cuban’s favour.

TT have four medals at the games, including Carter's gold in the men’s 100m freestyle on Saturday and the swim quartet of Carter, Wilson, Nikoli Blackman and Graham Chatoor's bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay a day later.