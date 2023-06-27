Defeat from the jaws of victory

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

IT WAS a great day for the Netherlands. Not so for the West Indies.

Whether Monday’s loss in Zimbabwe is the worst performance ever put in by a West Indies team is a matter for fans and historians to mull over in coming years.

What is certain is that the result, recorded at a qualifier for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup due to take place in India this year, is one of the worst ever results recorded against the regional team, which might not make it to India.

So bad was the outcome even the Prime Minister felt compelled to once more make his voice heard in relation to the state of cricket.

“Today I saw

the worst cricket match ever played by a West Indies team,” said Dr Rowley on Facebook on Monday. “This amateurish demoralising embarrassment has to stop. Playing for the West Indies requires a desire to fight, to believe, to win. To saunter through to defeat is unacceptable.”

The PM’s views strike a particular chord because of how humiliating the outcome was.

While the Netherlands has a long history of involvement with cricket, going as far back as the 19th century, when the game was reportedly introduced to that country during the Napoleonic Wars, it does not have the same pedigree as the West Indies.

The Windies have won the World Cup twice, been runner-up once and qualified for semifinals and quarterfinals several times, among other achievements.

What makes Monday’s encounter particularly shocking, too, is the fact the regional side had scored a massive 374/6 in 50 overs, a total most people expected it to defend comfortably. Yet, instead of clutching victory from the jaws of defeat, the team snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

The Prime Minister linked this all to a lack of pride, a lack of fervour in defending the legacy of the team and noted this kind of result was not the product of overnight developments.

But there are deeper questions relating to the relevance of cricket today.

Whereas the height of regional cricket seemed to coincide with a desire by previous generations to reply to former colonial masters and to define the region as a united bloc, such a political impetus arguably no longer fires the current generation of players.

And yet other countries, such as the UK, have been able to maintain a strong interest in cricket, as evidenced by the staging of the Ashes this month in that country, despite the passing of time.

Several reviews into West Indies cricket are pending, some at the level of Caricom leadership. Monday’s result, though, suggests it is time for bolder action if officials, including Dr Rowley, truly wish to make the most out of this sport.