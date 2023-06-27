Cumuto man shot, robbed of $100,000 in Arouca

A 44-year-old Cumuto man was robbed of $100,000 and shot in the leg on Monday night when he went to drop off the money for a relative.

Police reported that the victim visited his relative at Pine Ridge Heights, Arouca, at about 11.40 pm when the gunman got out of a black Honda Accord and demanded the victim hand over his money.

The man did so and the bandit, while leaving, threatened to shoot him. The victim told police he later felt pain in his right leg.

His relative, who has a licensed gun, came outside and saw the man bleeding and a car speeding towards them with a man hanging out of the window holding a gun. The victim’s relative started shooting at the car, which drove off.

Police later found the car abandoned in Tacarigua and towed it to the Arouca Police Station, where crime scene investigators processed it. Two spent 9 mm shells were found in the car and 14 at the scene of the robbery.

PC Lambert is continuing enquiries.