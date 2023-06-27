Chief Sec: Amend law to strengthen Tobago's governance

IN keeping with Tobago’s thrust toward internal self-government, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has proposed aspects of the law should be amended to strengthen the constitutional and legislative governance relationship between the THA and central government.

“The current arrangements, notwithstanding the incremental improvements, are, in large measure, still akin to what can be justifiably labelled 'constitutional colonisation,'” he said on Monday while presenting the budget in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

“The existing agreements give the Port of Spain-based central government the constitutional power and authority to intervene in, override and decide on virtually every exercise of the authority the THA has been given by Schedule 5.

“The central government behaves in this way without invitation by either good cause or reason, even in the face of Tobagonians having elected their own island government.”

Augustine believes there must first be a constitutional definition of Tobago that is shaped by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which references the social, cultural, economic, and political histories of the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago.

He added the Constitution must also be amended to state clearly the matters over which the THA has final authority and control in Tobago.

“And likewise, the Constitution must be amended to state the matters for which the central government will have special authority and control in and over Tobago.”

Augustine also called for “appropriate amendments” to section 53 of the Constitution to endow the Tobago Legislature with constitutional authority and powers to make laws and adjacent regulations for the matters for which the THA has final constitutional responsibility and control.

There must also be amendments to section 75, he believes, to place a fetter on the Cabinet in relation to such matters.

Augustine said section 113 of the Constitution must also be amended to provide the guarantee of a minimum of seven per cent of the national budget (and any other national sum /allocation) to meet the expenditure of the THA in a given fiscal year.

Saying the THA has been engaging in “publicly-displayed disagreements” with central government for many years, he accused the latter of placing “administrative impediments in our way.”

Augustine said, “There is no need for any further evidence and/or arguments to prove that these disruptive actions are manifestations of the colonial provisions of the existing constitutional and legislative framework on which the governance relationship between the Central Government and the THA is established.”

He believes these basic constitutional improvements will strengthen Tobago’s governance foundation.

“Moreover, they are proposed to provide clarity, predictability, peace, justice, fairness, and accountability, and to protect and promote the human rights and entitlement of Tobagonians to determine their destiny.

“This is the constitutional foundation on which Tobago will strengthen and build strong governing institutions to deliver sustainability, prosperity, and resilience to Tobagonians.”

Augustine said after more than 50 years of struggles, the “self-government project is no longer a guessing game for us.

“It is a project for which Tobagonians are now prepared with fuller knowledge and understanding of the minimum constitutional amendments that must be made for democracy to work for us in the twin-island constitutional republic.”