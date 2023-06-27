CDB makes resilience, development bankable

As the world discovered over the past three years with global pandemics and geo political shocks wreaking havoc on the global and domestic economies, it is very hard to predict the future and the economic shocks that are around the corner.

This is why Vice president of the Caribbean Development Bank Isaac Solomon said the bank focuses on creating resilience and development for the region, to empower business with the financial support for projects that will help the region grow and withstand whatever comes next.

“Whether its the transition to renewable energy, building a road, or preventing flooding. Whatever you do to build resilience is going to be costly,” he told Newsday at the TT Chamber of Commerce’s business outlook for 2023/24. “That is where as a development bank it is for us to de-risk those things to make them bankable for everybody to participate.”

He said that while the entire region is vulnerable to one thing or the other, each country may be vulnerable to different things. He said what needs to be done is for the region to learn about these external shocks and collaborate on building resilience to those risks.

“In the case of food security, for example, we are looking at that from a total logistic ecosystem framework,” he said. “People think that food security speaks to agriculture only right. It is not (just) about agriculture. It is about the port. It is about the warehousing for perishable goods. It is about the transportation; and that is not only confined to the marine transportation it is the on land logistical infrastructure as well. So it is a broad ecosystem that you have to take into consideration if we really want to solidly address the issue of food security in the region.”

Solomon was the keynote speaker at the business outlook, held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain. Leaders in several sectors including the retail and distribution, manufacturing and energy sectors gave outlooks on the region, describing the economic positions of each sector.

Economist Garvin Joefield said while there have been improvements in supply chain issues affecting imports into TT and food and energy commodities are trending downward, global shocks such as the Ukrainian war still had an impact on the economy.

In a question and answer section after the presentations Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee said that distributors and manufacturers could work together to ensure that the best price points could be attained to reduce the prices of food, and said more promotion of local food is one of the options that the retail sector is looking at, but one factor that could determine how quickly that could take effect, is the taste profiles of the consumer.

“The truth is that profiles of how we consume could be adjusted if we find certain price points unattractive and that is a different conversation altogether with consumers because they generally don’t like people to tell them how to adjust their diets,” he said.