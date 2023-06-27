Be careful of these 2

THE EDITOR: First there was the Buck. Then came the jaguar. Now word on the street is that there is a La Diablesse and a Papa Bois very visible, very often. I wonder why.

Always remember there is a bit of truth in every rumour.

They both shout very loudly when speaking, accompanied by bell-ringing and horn-blowing.

Be very careful of the two. Don't give these two characters power to harm you.

They eat steak while their supporters consume rice and fry aloo or rice and fry potato. Chicken steak is available for those thus inclined.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town