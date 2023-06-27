10 parties, 6 independents in local government election race

File photo: PNM and UNC supporters. Photo by Roger Jacob -

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) has said a total of 373 candidates will compete in the August 14 local government elections.

In a release on Tuesday – the day after nomination day – the EBC said ten political parties are in the race. It added that the PNM is the only party with candidates in all 141 electoral districts.

Independent candidate Vivian Johnson will run for Belmont South, Dixie-Ann Elliot for Pleasantville, Irvin Samuel Felix for Hollywood, Kendell Michael Hagley for Mayaro South/Guayaguayare, Gwendolyn Alana Charles for Valencia West and Kathleen Washington for Blanchisseuse/Santa Rosa.

The ten parties:

PNM

UNC

Movement for Social Justice (MSJ)

National Transformation Alliance (NTA)

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP)

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP)

Re-United Farmers Alliance

The National Party (TNP)

Trinidad Humanity Campaign (THC)

Unity of The People (UTP).