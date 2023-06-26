Update us on Fireworks Bill, AG

Attorney General Reginal Armour SC - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Attorney General.

By letter dated December19, 2022, you advised that the draft "Fireworks Bill" had been comprehensively reviewed subsequent to the public consultation that year.

You also confirmed that all the recommendations coming out of the public consultation were taken into consideration in proposing the revised policy recommendations which were transmitted for the attention of the Cabinet prior to December 19.

You further advised that it was your intention to ensure that the bill would be tabled in the shortest possible time in the Parliament. More than six months have passed and we now ask for an update on the current status of the draft bill.

We note your lack of response to our requests dated January 3, February 6 and March 10 for a status update and remind you that it has been 20 years since the Law Reform Commission reported on the need to legislate the use of fireworks. Let not your tenure as Attorney General further erode the integrity of the office.

The Constitution, Chapter 1, Part 1, recognises a person's fundamental human rights to the enjoyment of property. In the initial draft of the Fireworks Bill, your proposal takes away what little protection there currently exists under the Summary Offences Act, sections 99 and 100, and permits a free-for-all in residential areas on public holidays and December 31 within specific hours.

Section 53 of the Constitution requires the Parliament to make laws for the peace, order and good government of TT. This requires the Cabinet to review the existing laws which permit cruelty (in this case from the discharge of fireworks) and to enact new laws that will protect citizens.

This is not being accomplished with the legislative amendments initially proposed in the draft bill and to delay further infringes on the constitutional rights of citizens.

The outcome of the public consultation was overwhelming. Ninety-two per cent of respondents, based on all the responses we received from your office, and considering those who do not profit from the sale of fireworks, responded that additional regulation was required to protect citizens.

We are bewildered as to why the Government is having such a difficult time with this, considering that the recommendations are coming from not only private citizens, but also its own state and regional corporations.

Considering the earlier recommendations from the joint select committee of Parliament and the Environmental Management Authority, in addition to the input received during the public consultation, it is clear that the recommendations in the initial draft of the bill from the Law Reform Commission and your office fly in the face of public sentiment.

Just consider some of the input received during the public consultation from key stakeholders:

Police service: "The proposed exemptions for a permit on public holidays and Old Year's Night is not supported. Police face numerous challenges in enforcing laws related to fireworks."

Electricity Commission: "Fireworks have negatively affected the commission's ability to reliably service its customers and lead to costly remedial actions."

Fire service: "Further regulations need to be implemented which confine the use of fireworks to specific areas such as savannahs and their use should be reserved for specific days and times such as Independence, Republic and New Year's Day."

Association for Responsible Persons: "Greater consideration is required to understanding the plight of our seniors who become hapless victims to the outbursts of fireworks displays which are now random/reckless acts."

Ministry of Social Development and Family Services: "Charged with the critical mandate to develop, protect and transform the country's most vulnerable citizens through effective and efficient functioning of the social sector, it is recommended that the proposed legislation be modified to include greater provisions for their protection.

"The careless use of fireworks carries consequences that impact every member of the family unit. The most acceptable compromise would be for citizens to attend 'silent' fireworks displays by trained professionals."

It is passing strange that notwithstanding the overwhelming calls for stronger legislation, including prohibiting the use of fireworks by the general public, to protect citizens, the most significant recommendation in the initial draft bill came from a fireworks distributor.

This recommendation repealed the requirement for permits to disburse fireworks on public holidays and December 31 during certain hours. This will significantly promote and increase the use of fireworks.

Who is the bill really trying to protect, the victims of fireworks or those who profit from the sale of fireworks? It would behove you to hear those who are victims of fireworks and those who are more qualified to recommend adequate safeguards to property and all living things from the potential harm of fireworks.

Considering the considerable time that has passed, we now ask, as citizens and victims of fireworks, that you provide a speedy update, within ten days via e-mail, on the status and passage of the Fireworks Bill 2022.

ROGER MARSHALL

founder, Animals

360 Foundation

for Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT