Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level adverse weather alert on Tuesday

THE Met Office says TT is under a yellow-level adverse weather alert set to end on Tuesday afternoon.

In a public notice on Monday, it said the alert will take effect at 2 am on Tuesday and end at 5 pm the same day.

It said there is a high (70-80 per cent) chance of heavy showers/thunderstorms affecting TT because of an active tropical wave.

"Conditions are expected to intermittently deteriorate over the period with the most impactful weather during pre-dawn/early morning.

"Heavy downpours can lead to isolated flood events that may cause temporary traffic disruptions and gusty winds may be experienced in the vicinity of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

"Seas can also become agitated which may hamper marine activities."