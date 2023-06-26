THA requests $4.54b from government

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael and other assemblymen at the Parliament after the 2023 budget presentation in September 2022. Augustine in the THA budget on Monday is asked government for $4.54 billion. - ROGER JACOB

THE TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) is requesting $4.54 billion from central government to run the island's affairs for fiscal 2023-2024.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine revealed the figure on Monday while presenting the budget in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough. He said the budget was designed to put Tobago on a growth path post-covid19.

Last year, the THA asked the government for $3.97 billion but received $2.5 billion.

The THA is required by law to present its draft estimates to central government by June 30 annually so that it can be included in the national budget.

Delivering a three-and-a-half-hour statement, titled Building A Sustainable, Prosperous and Resilient Tobago, Augustine said, “The total estimates of expenditure for fiscal 2024 amount to $4.54 billion.”

He said the budget is predicated on a projected national budget of $65.78 billion and a revenue share of 6.9 per cent, in keeping with the upper end of the Dispute Resolution Commission’s recommendation, which, he noted, is the legal requirement of the government.

He continued, “Let me add, Madam Presiding Officer, that the central government nor the Minister of Finance (Colm Imbert) are in need of no other action to be able to give us 6.9 per cent except to recognise that the Dispute Resolution Commission has already given it.

“Therefore, Madam Presiding Officer, any attempt to extort Tobago’s support for an incomplete legislative arrangement for Tobago’s autonomy in order to get 6.9 per cent will be soundly rebuffed. It would appear that the party in Trinidad likes to extort things from the THA.”

Augustine, who is also the Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy, alleged recently that a contractor was demanding millions owed, in an extortion plot linked to the leak of an audio recording of THA officials discussing a social media propaganda campaign.

He said he hopes the Prime Minister will demonstrate this “resurged (sic) love for Tobago and his sensitivities to the socio-economic realities of the island and instruct his Minister of Finance to break the tradition of allocating the THA a customary $4.03 of every $100 spent in Trinidad.”

He claimed this $4.03 is all the government believes Tobago is worth.

Of its $4.54 billion budget, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection got the largest chunk, with $973.92 million.

It was followed by the Divisions of Education, Research and Technology and Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development with $574.31 million and $517.14 million respectively.

Augustine said the Unemployment Relief Programme and CEPEP expenditure estimates are $97.07 million and $44.77 million respectively.

He added the THA’s recurrent expenditure estimates amount to $3.39 billion and development expenditure estimates to $1.15 billion.

Augustine said the development programme estimates are in keeping with the THA’s thrust to build a sustainable, prosperous and resilient Tobago.

“It is my hope that the Minister of Finance will recognise and appreciate the importance of the proposed body of the development works and provide for a more meaningful allocation consistent with the needs of the island.”

He said in preparing the presentation, the THA drew feedback from a “wide consultative process,” comprising both interest groups and villages.

He later told reporters that would be a dream come true for all of Tobago if the THA got what he is has asked for from the government.

“The reality is that all we’re asking for is $6.90 out of every $100 spent in the country. The DRC (Dispute Resolution Committee) has already established that that is within the limit. The DRC report is 22 years old this year and we have never even gotten to the midpoint; not even $5 we’ve gotten. So it would be a dream come through for all Tobagonians because governments preceding me makes similar request.”

He said if an analysis is done, overall what he's asked for has been less than what his predecessors requested of government.

Progressive Democratic Patriots political leader and assemblyman for Roxborough/Argyle Watson Duke did not attend the sitting. The budget debate is expected to begin on Thursday with Minority Leader Kelvon Morris’s official response.

DIVISION ESTIMATES

Health, Wellness and Social Protection – $973.92 million

Education, Research and Technology – $574.31 million

Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development – $517.14 million

Finance, Trade and Economy – $323. 27 million

Food Security, Natural Resources, The Environment and Sustainable Development – $263.84 million

Office of the Chief Secretary – $263.74 million

Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation – $243. 26 million

Community Development, Youth Development and Sport - $162.84 million

Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary – $43.77 million

Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development – $41.91 million

Assembly Legislature – $29.99 million