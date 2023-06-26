THA asks central government for $4.54b budget
The Tobago House of Assembly is seeking $4.54 billion from central government to manage its affairs in fiscal 2023-2024.
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine unveiled the figure on Monday during his budget presentation in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.
Last year, the THA requested $3.97 billion but received $2.6 billion from the government.
According to Monday's presentation, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection received the largest chunk of the allocation.
