THA asks central government for $4.54b budget

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

The Tobago House of Assembly is seeking $4.54 billion from central government to manage its affairs in fiscal 2023-2024.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine unveiled the figure on Monday during his budget presentation in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough.

Last year, the THA requested $3.97 bi​​llion but received $2.6 billion from the government.

According to Monday's presentation, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection received the largest chunk of the allocation.