Shopkeeper held for having cocaine, ganja
A labourer from Palo Seco is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Monday, charged with having cocaine and marijuana.
On Saturday, WPC Downing charged Odis Taylor, 30, of Beach Road with the offences.
A police statement on Sunday said South Western Division Task Force police were on exercise along Guapo Main Road in Fyzabad, where they saw a shopkeeper “moving questionably.”
The police entered the premises, identified themselves, and told him of their suspicions.
The police searched the premises and allegedly discovered a blue and white toilet-paper wrapping containing four transparent plastic bags of cocaine, which weighed 80 grammes.
Further checks revealed a quantity of marijuana that weighed 320 grammes.
Comments
"Shopkeeper held for having cocaine, ganja"