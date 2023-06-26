Point Fortin MP: Highway may open in October

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards

POINT Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says the Point Fortin extension of the Solomon Hochoy Highway may open in October, as a lot of work still has to be done.

In May, Richards said there were four main things to be completed – installing guard rails, turbidity testing, putting a final layer of asphalt on the surface, and powering the streetlights.

In a Facebook post, he said that along with Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and other ministry officials, he toured "areas of great concern on the road network throughout Point Fortin" on Saturday.

"After the visit, the minister has made a commitment to meet with the taxi drivers in Point Fortin and answer all concerns related to his ministry within a two week-period," he said.

He added that roadwork had started on the southern-central main road from Dunlop (Roundabout) to Salazar Trace and North Trace Cap-de-Ville.

He also said works that have been awarded to a contractor and set to begin soon include: Warden Road, E Street, G Street, H Street, and Southern Main Road from Oropouche to La Brea, Guapo River Road.

He said, "Southern Main Road from La Brea to Point Fortin and from Point Fortin to Cap-de-Ville would also be given much-needed attention."

The highway, he added, is still a construction site.

"...And a proposed opening of that highway is looking closer to October of this year, as several areas need to get the required coatings of asphalt and TLA (Trinidad Lake Asphalt).

"We say thanks for the patience, as funding for these projects were being secured, and we will see much smoother surfaces in the very near future."