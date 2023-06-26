PNM's Dennis: Farley must go over Cepep firings

Ancil Dennis -

People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago council political leader Ancil Dennis is renewing his call for the resignation of THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Secretary of Education, Research and Technology Zorisha Hackett.

Dennis was speaking to the media during a protest at James Park in Scarborough hosted by the Concerned Citizens of Tobago, which also called on Augustine and Hackett to go.

The protest took place before the start of the 2023/2024 budget presentation at the THA Assembly Legislature.

“As leader of the People’s National Movement in Tobago, I am in support of this action calling for the resignation of the chief secretary and the secretary of education,” Dennis said.

“It is not usual that the PNM in Tobago would support this kind of action...

"We saw very early in the term of office of this administration, they started off firing – as their first order of business – Cepep workers, workers in the Community Partnership Unit, labelling them as political hires – unfairly so.

"Many of them would have gone through the usual recruitment process of submitting themselves to an interview, of course, after applying for the job, getting appointed or contracted in these positions – and then the chief secretary, based on his own information, from wherever he got it, labelled these persons as political hires and dismissed them.

He said the THA had dismissed over 200 people.