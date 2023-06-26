Moonilal: Penal/Debe is UNC's fortress

UNC Local Government candidates, Sheldon Lal, Shanty Boodram, Khemraj Seecharan and Raven Ramsawak pose for a photo alongside Oropouche West MP, Dave Tancoo and Oropouche East MP, Dr Roodal Moonilal, at the Shoppes of Debe where they filed their local government nomination papers. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Referring to the Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) as the UNC's fortress, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was confident that candidates from other political parties did not stand a chance in any of its ten electoral districts.

"Whether it is the PNM or any other parties, they generally do not prosper here. It has always been a fortress of the UNC. We expect this time that we will not only secure the ten seats, but all four aldermen," Moonilal said.

Moonilal and Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo accompanied the UNC candidates to the Shoppes of Debe at SS Erin Road on Monday to file their nomination papers for the August 14 local government elections.

Moonilal attributed the support for the UNC to "historical distrust of the PNM" in areas like Penal/ Debe.

"Nothing has changed. For eight years, they cannot open the Ramai Trace Hindu School, which was 95 per cent completed. The people do not take kindly to a political party that treats them with that level of contempt," Moonilal said

Moonilal said the UNC has campaigned on the basis of on securing TT at the local government and national levels. He called on supporters to come out and vote on August 14.

Turning up, he said, would send a message to the ruling PNM that "enough is enough."

"This is phase one of the entire battle, because the general election is more or less 24 months away. I think we should have a higher voter turnout this year," Moonilal said.

Traditionally in local government elections, voter turnout is lower than in general elections.

Councillors from eight of the ten seats are hoping to retain their titles. The two first-time candidates are Gerard Perreira for Bronte and Raven Ramsawak for Palmiste/Hermitage.

Speaking to reporters as he waited to file his nomination papers, Ramsawak, 29, said he had been in politics since 2016. An estate agent, he is a member of the Oropouche West constituency executive youth arm.

Ramsawak said he has a "fair understanding" of the local government system and how administrative work is done, having previously worked with in La Fortune/ Debe North councillor Krishna Persadsingh's office.

Ramsawak said he volunteers in community activities, adding that there is only so much a person can do as an NGO and a volunteer.

"There is much more you can do when you tap into resources and stakeholders and build communities and resources."

He expressed confidence in victory in the UNC stronghold, but added, "I am not content with that. Yes, it is a UNC stronghold, but that does not means that is no work to be done. There is always work to be done."

Ramsawak believes his competitors might get votes, but not enough to sit on the corporation.