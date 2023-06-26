Ministry: SEA results on July 3

The Ministry of Education announced on Monday that the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam results will be released from 12 noon on July 3.

Some 18,797 students sat this year's exam.

In a release on Monday, the ministry said students can access the results via its SEA online portal: https://searesults.moe.gov.tt/.

Parents were reminded that no hard-copy results slips will be available.

The following information from the SEA admission slip will be required: student’s date of birth, student number and admissions number.

The ministry said parents/guardians of candidates from public schools who have misplaced their admission slips can contact the principal of the school the student attends to ask for a copy.

In the case of private candidates, to get a replacement SEA admission slip, parents/guardians must send a request either via e-mail to the ministry’s Examinations Department at exam.section@moe.gov.tt or call 622-218, ext: 1100-1114.

From Monday at noon, parents/guardians may email seaonline.help@moe.gov.tt for support in accessing the SEA portal.

If for any reason a parent is unable to access the results online, the school’s principal can provide the child’s placement, as principals will have access to the results after noon on July 3.

The SEA booklet, available at https://shorturl.at/benvL, provides information for parents and students who will receive SEA results, including information about the student's performance report and the transfer process.