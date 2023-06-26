Minister chides absent UNC senators

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell. -

MINISTER of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell in the Senate on Monday chided the Opposition for being absent from the Senate to help UNC prospective candidates file their nomination forms for the August 14 local government elections. He sharply rejected claims by the Opposition of doing their constitutional duty on nomination day, as he said no such activities were among senator duties listed in the TT Constitution.

Mitchell said, "Mr President, the entire opposition bench have abandoned the people of TT.

"They are in breach of the Constitution of TT and we know them."

He opined that this was the most indisciplined opposition ever in the history of TT.

"We are understanding people. We understand the opposition UNC are struggling to find 141 candidates but that does not mean that the persons who have sworn an oath to do the work in this Senate must be all about the country like candidate-catchers trying to catch candidates to act on their behalf.

"It is absolutely abhorrent."

Mitchell accused the Opposition of giving up an excellent opportunity to speak to the young people of TT.

"The opposition bench here today have given up a beautiful opportunity to tell the young people of TT, the young athletes of TT, to say no to drugs, to say no to cheating, to say no to prohibited substances.

"Of course we in the PNM will stand in the gap for the young people and young athletes of TT."

Mitchell said not all opposition senators had needed to be absent, even as he wished to have heard contributions by Senator David Nakhid (a former national footballer), or Anil Roberts (a national swimming coach.)

"It gave the opposition members a chance to stand together with the independent senators and Government to say to our young people and athletes to say no to drugs, to say no to cheating and to say no to harmful substances."