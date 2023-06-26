Massy working with family to return accident victim to Trinidad and Tobago

Allan Lane Ramkissoon -

Massy Energy Engineered Solutions Ltd (MEES) has yet again offered its “deepest condolences” to Allan Lane Ramkissoon’s family, adding it is there for them as well as his colleagues.

The latest statement from the company on Sunday said representatives were in continuous communication with relatives, standing beside them through this challenging time to offer support and assistance.

On June 15, Ramkissoon, a pipefitter with MEES, suffered burns while working at the NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd's gas-to-liquids plant in Pointe-a-Pierre. Three days later on June 18, the Barrackpore resident died in Colombia where he was receiving treatment.

The statement said, based on medical advice, MEES, along with the medical team, airlifted Ramkissoon to Colombia for emergency medical treatment at an accredited specialist facility, where unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

“The company is currently working with the Colombian authorities and family members for the repatriation of the deceased. We also recognise, the profound impact this tragic incident has had on Allan Lane’s colleagues, and we are ensuring that they, too, receive the care and assistance they need to navigate this difficult period.”

“In our commitment to transparency, a dedicated team from our company is actively engaged in NiQuan’s internal investigation in our capacity as a contracted service provider to NiQuan.”

The company is also co-operating in a broader investigation initiated by Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) and other regulatory bodies.

The statement added, “We are committed to getting a detailed understanding of the main causes of this tragic incident and, where appropriate, embedding within our business any lessons or improvements that may come out of the process.”

The statement said MEES had a long tradition of safely providing electrical and instrumentation and mechanical services for various energy-based industries across the country.

NiQuan contracted MEES to provide the required personnel under a master service agreement to provide manpower resources.

NiQuan’s vice president Malcolm Wells told Newsday that any report from the investigations into Ramkissoon’s death would be private and confidential.

OSHA and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Affairs have launched investigations.