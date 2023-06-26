Guns, ganja found by Eastern, Western, Central cops

Police found a .38 revolver with five live rounds and one spent round in Matura on Saturday. -

Police from Central, Eastern and Western Divisions seized guns, ammunition and marijuana over the weekend during anti-crime exercises, a police statement said on Sunday.

Central Division Task Force police held an exercise in Freeport and Couva Police districts on Saturday night when they received information and went to an open lot along Roopsingh Road, Waterloo Road in Carapichaima.

There they found a plastic bag containing 17 clear packets of marijuana with a total weight of 105 grammes. The police also discovered a gun with 15 rounds of .22 ammunition in another plastic bag.

On Saturday afternoon, Western Division Task Force police held an exercise along Upper Nile Street in Cocorite on an unoccupied lot of land. They searched the area and discovered ten plastic-wrapped packages on the ground, concealed under heaps of dried leaves.

The packages contained six kilogrammes of marijuana.

In the Eastern Division, Matura police were on mobile patrol around 6.10 pm on Saturday when they received a tip-off.

The officers went to 11 Mile Mark, Toco Main Road in Matura, near New Road where they found a black plastic bag containing a .38 revolver with five live rounds and one spent round, with the markings “Made in Brazil.”

The police took the gun and ammunition to the station for processing.

Investigations are ongoing.