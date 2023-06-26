Golden Carter lowers CAC 100 freestyle record

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter smashed his CAC Games 100m freestyle record on Saturday evening on his way to gold, at the 2023 Games in El Salvador.

Five years after clocking 48.95 seconds in Colombia, the 27-year-old Olympian obliterated his rivals at the Polideportivo de Ciudad Merliot, Santa Tecla, lowering the record by almost half a second. Carter led from early and extended his lead to win gold in 48.49 seconds. In second place was Aruba's Mikel Schreuders (49.17) and Mexico's Jorge Iga was third (49.38).

The three-time World Championship short course medallist has been in tremendous form over the past year and has already booked his ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carter will be back in the pool on Monday, alongside compatriot Zarek Wilson, in heat five of the 50m butterfly.

In beach volleyball 9-12 classification on Sunday, TT's Apphia Glasgow and La Teisha Joseph lost 11-21, 12-21 to Colombians Ana Beltran and Yaleni Moreno.

TT's women's rugby team ended the day on a high, after opening their campaign with a 15-7 loss to Colombia and a crushing 29-5 defeat to Mexico.TT took out their frustration on Costa Rica, inflicting a 29-5 drubbing in their final match of the day.

TT's women will be back in action against Jamaica tomorrow, before tackling Venezuela to close the day.