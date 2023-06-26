GoFundMe account set up for Yank Boss funeral expenses

Kevon Solomon -

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the funeral expenses of social media influencer Kevon Solomon Ottley, 41, who was shot dead in his car at Trincity Mall carpark last Saturday.

Police reported that around 4.30 pm on Saturday, Ottley, of Marcus Road, Five Rivers, Arouca, was about to park his black Chevy Cruze when gunmen shot at both driver and passenger sides, leaving Ottley dead at the wheel.

Ottley gained social media fame for his obscene fallings-out with others who are prominent on social media. He was best known for coining the term “Miss Grippy,” which influenced a song.

Ottley, known as "The River Witch" on social media, was a member of the social media group Yank Nation. He was killed the day before his boatride Fairy on the Ferry 2 – Come Sail in Pride.

Since his killing, other social media influencers have expressed anger, which many attributed to his verbal sparring with others.

Police said while they were aware of the comments that Ottley’s death was linked to his foul-mouthed disputes, there was no evidence to support the claim.

Northern Division head Snr Supt Brian Ramphall said the public information will naturally form part of the investigations but so far it was merely speculative.

Ramphall said on Tuesday police and stakeholders for the Trincity community will meet to discuss crime and other issues in the area. One will be the possible return of a police post at the mall. Ramphall said the post was last used for Christmas 2022 and “it worked well.”

Last Wednesday a 56-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were robbed while standing in the mall car park at around 2.45 pm. The bandit hit the man several times on the head before snatching a bag containing $600 from the woman.

The GoFundMe account, which seeks to raise $25,000, said Ottley’s killing left his 71-year-old mother, his family and friends in disbelief and pain.

The page said: “Kevon Ottley, son, father, grandfather, friend, and leader, had the biggest heart of gold. He loved those who were close to him and loved life; he enjoyed life to the fullest, but what was most admirable about him was his spirituality. His personality, love, and spirituality had a demanding presence. You may not be with us on earth, but God has gained one of His most loyal and faithful soldiers, rest in peace, my brother. We will love you and honour you forever.”