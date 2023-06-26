First-time local government reps turn out for Tunapuna/Piarco

People National Movement candidate for Valsayn /St Joseph, Aviea Reanna Isaac celebrate with her supporters at the Real Spring Community Centre, SWWTU Avenue, Valsayn South, after filing her nomination papers for the Local Government Elections on Monday. - Photo by Anisto Alves

Several of the candidates filing nomination papers in the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation are putting themselves up for local government for the first time.

At the UTT Valsayn Campus, UNC candidate for Kelly Village/Warrenville Kamla Phagoo and PNM candidate for Valsayn/St Joseph Aviea Isaac said this was the first time they were running for positions in local government. They were confident of their chances of succeeding, and looked forward to working for the betterment of their communities.

UNC candidates Richard Rampersad and Seema Ramsaran were returning to contest their electoral districts of St Augustine South/Piarco//St Helena and Valsayn/St Joseph for the second time. They were also confident of their chances.

At the Upper El Dorado Community Centre, PNM candidates John-Boyd Brigges and Trudel Noreiga filed nomination papers for Auzonville/Tunapuna and Maracas/Santa Margarita respectively, both for the first time.

They also expressed eagerness to work for and with their communities.