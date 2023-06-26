Deaf-mute candidate goes after Penal corporation seat

Progressive Empowerment Party Local Government candidate Stephen Dookhran on his way to file nomination papers at the Shoppes of Debe. - Lincoln Holder

Deaf-mute Stephen Dookhran, the vice president of the TT Association for the Hearing Impaired, has thrown his hat in the ring and submitted his nomination papers on Monday. He will contest the Penal seat in the upcoming local government elections under a Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) ticket.

Dookhran, who turns 40 next month, is self-taught. He is the father of three children and works at a hotel.

Through an interpreter, Dookhran spoke to reporters at the Shoppes of Debe at SS Erin Road on Monday as he waited to submit his papers.

The first-time candidate recalled relatives trying to communicate with him when he was nine. He did not attend school, and someone suggested he learn the alphabet.

He said his mother learned sign language and taught him. He later met other deaf people in the community and recognised they signed differently.

"I quietly watched them, then picked up what they were doing. Over the years, I learned to sign on my own. I learned to read on my own," Dookhran said via the interpreter.

A total of nine PEP candidates filed papers for electoral districts in the traditionally UNC-led Penal Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC).

Dookhran recalled that someone from the PEP recently called and asked if he would like to be involved, and he replied yes.

"I am very proud, because this is the first time a deaf person has joined any local government election.

"I never went to school when I was growing up. I learned things on my own. I am involved with many NGOs and other deaf organisations," Dookhran said.

"I can represent all people with disabilities.

"But it is not just about disabilities. It is for both hearing and people with disabilities. We are all equal. I want to roll up my sleeves and get the work done for the best of the community of TT."

Reporters also spoke to the deputy political leader of PEP Marissa Persad-Parboo, who, together with other representatives, was waiting with "high hopes" to file nomination papers. Persad-Parboo, also a shadow MP for Oropouche East, is contesting the Debe East seat.

She said having a differently-abled person going up for elections, especially the local elections before the general, would bring TT "a notch up in the world, because we have not heard of this before in our country.

"We are hoping that more differently able people can have the opportunity to represent their villages, constituency, and so on.

"To be elected, that would be written on the books. We would cheer and continue to promote that, especially with Stephen stepping up and not being afraid to hold that position."

She said Dookhran had always been interested in politics, and the party approached him a few months ago.

"I think the nudge from us and having people to stand behind him to go for it made him come in. He had been on board from the beginning," Persad-Parboo said.

"He recently joined the party when he realised we are for the people and we are especially for the disabled people. We want to give the layman a chance to prove and to know that anybody can stand and get things done in communities. This is what we want to push. No matter who you are, you have an opportunity to serve your people in the correct way

She said the party wants him to continue succeeding in his endeavours.

Former councillor Shanty Boodram of the UNC hopes to retain the Penal seat, which Shannon Roopnarine of the PNM also hopes to win.