Cudjoe: Doping has robbed our athletes of 'moments of glory'

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe. - Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe says systemic doping within the international sports industry has robbed TT athletes of many "moments of glory." She said the passing of the Anti-Doping in Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is crucial in sending a clear message that TT stands against cheating in sports.

The bill, which was passed in the Lower House last week, was brought to the Senate on Monday afternoon and subsequently passed there too.

Opposition senators did not attend the sitting as it coincided with nomination day for the August 14 local government election.

Cudjoe said it was unfortunate that the Opposition was not present, especially as it was under its tenure the bill was first introduced in 2013.

She said it's "always good" to pass such bills with the presence and support of all.

She said rules and regulations about doping need to be harmonised "so that we could give our athletes the very best and we could provide a platform and environment for other athletes to feel safe to come and compete against our athletes and to come and train on our grounds."

She said TT athletes have competed against international athletes who later tested positive for doping, which left many of the former wondering: "What if?"

She added that educating athletes and the wider sporting fraternity about doping is equally important as very often, their reasoning is: "I didn't know. "

"As science changes and the rules change, we have to ensure everyone is on board."

While TT has been "spared the major embarrassment" in relation to doping, the country is not perfect.

Cudjoe said there have been instances of whereabouts failures, filing failures, as well as athletes testing positive for recreational drugs or stimulants found in over-the-counter medication.

"One positive test can change our entire story," she warned.

She said cheating robs sport of its ability to judge based on fairness, commitment and equal opportunities.

In saying doping is deceptive and harmful, she said it greatly misleads spectators and sponsors.

When it comes to international athletes training in TT, she said it would be "really unfair and a shame" if a record is broken, it's found that person was doping, and the country cannot do anything about it.

She said the bill is not only important for athletes but the country's reputation.

She said she knows some people have been questioning if some local athletes have been "taking something" because they're wondering, "Where these small folk from the West Indies coming from with all this skill?

"The attention is on us," she said, adding, "We are good. We are really, naturally, world-class good."